Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) with a beta value of 1.49 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

May 16, 2023, Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) trading session started at the price of $13.17, that was -5.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.30 and dropped to $12.68 before settling in for the closing price of $13.35. A 52-week range for AKR has been $12.28 – $20.52.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -246.60%. With a float of $94.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 115 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.20, operating margin of +13.58, and the pretax margin is -19.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Acadia Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Acadia Realty Trust is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 104.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 12,293. In this transaction Director of this company sold 807 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 37,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 800 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $12,042. This insider now owns 38,421 shares in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.10 while generating a return on equity of -2.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -246.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -20.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.09 in the near term. At $13.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.85.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

There are 95,212K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.20 billion. As of now, sales total 326,290 K while income totals -35,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 81,840 K while its last quarter net income were 13,360 K.