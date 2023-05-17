ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.55 million

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) stock priced at $0.72, down -29.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. AEY’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $2.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 106.70%. With a float of $8.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.03 million.

The firm has a total of 145 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.37, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is +0.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is 38.84%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +0.49 while generating a return on equity of 4.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03

Technical Analysis of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., AEY], we can find that recorded value of 0.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 41549.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s (AEY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0935, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5518. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6840. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7870. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8540. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5140, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4470. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3440.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.99 million, the company has a total of 14,132K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,030 K while annual income is 470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,550 K while its latest quarter income was -490 K.