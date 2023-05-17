Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,348 M

On May 16, 2023, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) opened at $8.83, lower -2.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.90 and dropped to $8.59 before settling in for the closing price of $8.89. Price fluctuations for AGRO have ranged from $6.95 to $11.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 7.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.30% at the time writing. With a float of $107.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9776 workers is very important to gauge.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 55.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

The latest stats from [Adecoagro S.A., AGRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.88 million was superior to 0.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 73.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.02. The third major resistance level sits at $9.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.21.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

There are currently 108,191K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 892.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,348 M according to its annual income of 108,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 246,260 K and its income totaled 21,570 K.