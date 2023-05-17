AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) volume exceeds 0.92 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 16, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) opened at $0.40, higher 1.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.42 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for UAVS have ranged from $0.30 to $0.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 70.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.60% at the time writing. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.81, operating margin of -118.30, and the pretax margin is -305.08.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -305.08 while generating a return on equity of -97.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4026, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4744. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4096 in the near term. At $0.4348, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4495. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3697, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3550. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3298.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are currently 91,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,090 K according to its annual income of -58,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,470 K and its income totaled -46,720 K.