AIRC (Apartment Income REIT Corp.) dropped -1.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) stock priced at $35.56, down -1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.56 and dropped to $34.96 before settling in for the closing price of $35.60. AIRC’s price has ranged from $32.51 to $46.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.40%. With a float of $148.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.81 million.

The firm has a total of 750 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.87, operating margin of +16.48, and the pretax margin is +125.88.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Apartment Income REIT Corp. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 101.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 85,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $34.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,386 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $34.48, making the entire transaction worth $34,480. This insider now owns 9,412 shares in total.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +116.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apartment Income REIT Corp., AIRC], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (AIRC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.76. The third major resistance level sits at $35.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.17.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.24 billion, the company has a total of 149,200K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 773,720 K while annual income is 904,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 211,990 K while its latest quarter income was -11,380 K.