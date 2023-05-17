AKRO (Akero Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -2.75 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 16, 2023, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) opened at $45.98, lower -2.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.16 and dropped to $45.65 before settling in for the closing price of $47.71. Price fluctuations for AKRO have ranged from $7.52 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $42.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.85 million.

The firm has a total of 38 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 1,126,860. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $45.07, taking the stock ownership to the 409,293 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 25,000 for $37.94, making the entire transaction worth $948,576. This insider now owns 369,293 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.67) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akero Therapeutics Inc., AKRO], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 56.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.91. The third major resistance level sits at $48.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.14.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

There are currently 48,423K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -112,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -23,059 K.