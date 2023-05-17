AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) with a beta value of 0.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) stock priced at $95.06, down -0.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.045 and dropped to $94.82 before settling in for the closing price of $95.41. AMN’s price has ranged from $81.15 to $129.04 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.20%. With a float of $39.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4230 employees.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 109.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 129,441. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,458 shares at a rate of $88.78, taking the stock ownership to the 8,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 6,042 for $84.35, making the entire transaction worth $509,638. This insider now owns 8,073 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.49 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 32.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Looking closely at AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.60. However, in the short run, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.88. Second resistance stands at $96.58. The third major resistance level sits at $97.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.43.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.77 billion, the company has a total of 39,645K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,243 M while annual income is 444,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,126 M while its latest quarter income was 84,110 K.