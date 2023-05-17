Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.07%

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.53, plunging -1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.49 before settling in for the closing price of $2.56. Within the past 52 weeks, ABUS’s price has moved between $1.85 and $3.14.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 29.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.70%. With a float of $116.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 96 employees.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 25.22%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.57 in the near term. At $2.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. The third support level lies at $2.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 423.62 million based on 166,134K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,020 K and income totals -69,460 K. The company made 6,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.