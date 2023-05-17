ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) soared 2.72 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) stock priced at $0.5228, up 2.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5885 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. ASPI’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $3.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -127.20%. With a float of $13.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of ASP Isotopes Inc. is 21.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 5,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 430,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,998. This insider now owns 420,000 shares in total.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -62.54.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -127.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASP Isotopes Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (ASPI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5457 in the near term. At $0.6413, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6942. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3972, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3443. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2487.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.47 million, the company has a total of 37,386K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -4,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,304 K.