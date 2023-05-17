Search
admin
admin

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) soared 2.72 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) stock priced at $0.5228, up 2.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5885 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. ASPI’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $3.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -127.20%. With a float of $13.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of ASP Isotopes Inc. is 21.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 5,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 430,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,998. This insider now owns 420,000 shares in total.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -62.54.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -127.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASP Isotopes Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (ASPI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5457 in the near term. At $0.6413, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6942. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3972, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3443. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2487.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.47 million, the company has a total of 37,386K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -4,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,304 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

NatWest Group plc (NWG) 20 Days SMA touches -1.12%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.61, plunging -1.20% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can Viavi Solutions Inc.’s (VIAV) hike of 3.25% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
May 16, 2023, Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) trading session started at the price of $9.24, that was -0.75% drop from the session before....
Read more

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) kicked off at the price of $165.89: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
On May 16, 2023, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) opened at $167.21, lower -1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.