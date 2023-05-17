Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,541 M

Search
On May 16, 2023, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) opened at $117.79, lower -1.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.19 and dropped to $115.81 before settling in for the closing price of $117.59. Price fluctuations for ATO have ranged from $97.71 to $121.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 8.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.40% at the time writing. With a float of $139.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4791 workers is very important to gauge.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 45,825. In this transaction Director of this company sold 390 shares at a rate of $117.50, taking the stock ownership to the 2,584 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Director sold 12,500 for $114.54, making the entire transaction worth $1,431,696. This insider now owns 217,668 shares in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2,673.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.80% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

The latest stats from [Atmos Energy Corporation, ATO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was superior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) raw stochastic average was set at 65.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $113.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $117.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $119.04. The third major resistance level sits at $119.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.76.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Key Stats

There are currently 144,487K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,202 M according to its annual income of 774,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,541 M and its income totaled 357,670 K.

