Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) 20 Days SMA touches -86.62%: The odds favor the bear

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $1.02, down -18.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $0.773 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Over the past 52 weeks, BBLN has traded in a range of $1.03-$36.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -156.70%. With a float of $6.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1895 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.95, operating margin of +64.10, and the pretax margin is -19.96.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Babylon Holdings Limited is 42.64%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 23,086. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 3,202 shares at a rate of $7.21, taking the stock ownership to the 40,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 3,743 for $7.66, making the entire transaction worth $28,671. This insider now owns 43,596 shares in total.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.75) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -19.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Babylon Holdings Limited’s (BBLN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.01, a number that is poised to hit -2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.27 million, its volume of 4.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Babylon Holdings Limited’s (BBLN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 533.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 241.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.5439, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.5843. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0311 in the near term. At $1.1891, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3181. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7441, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6151. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4571.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.15 million has total of 24,861K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,110 M in contrast with the sum of -221,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 288,960 K and last quarter income was 116,880 K.