Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $45.71, down -0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.12 and dropped to $45.24 before settling in for the closing price of $45.83. Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has traded in a range of $29.97-$46.97.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.80%. With a float of $218.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.69, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is +18.04.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 5,912,613. In this transaction Chairman, CEO & President of this company sold 129,691 shares at a rate of $45.59, taking the stock ownership to the 8,136,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 6,454 for $45.05, making the entire transaction worth $290,768. This insider now owns 568,799 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.90 while generating a return on equity of 35.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.90% during the next five years compared to 19.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 88.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.99 in the near term. At $46.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.23.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.39 billion has total of 281,770K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,099 M in contrast with the sum of 174,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 314,410 K and last quarter income was 45,490 K.