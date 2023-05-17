Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) last year’s performance of -0.78% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.30, plunging -0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.57 and dropped to $25.20 before settling in for the closing price of $25.41. Within the past 52 weeks, BXSL’s price has moved between $21.81 and $26.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.20%. With a float of $159.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.50 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.97, operating margin of +67.40, and the pretax margin is +45.57.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 188,621. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 7,900 shares at a rate of $23.88, taking the stock ownership to the 203,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,359 for $23.83, making the entire transaction worth $80,045. This insider now owns 3,359 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +45.57 while generating a return on equity of 9.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, BXSL], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 76.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.74. The third major resistance level sits at $25.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.79.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.05 billion based on 160,785K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 850,290 K and income totals 404,560 K. The company made 264,940 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 138,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.