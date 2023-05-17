Cactus Inc. (WHD) 20 Days SMA touches -11.49%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) stock priced at $35.50, down -2.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.55 and dropped to $34.245 before settling in for the closing price of $35.74. WHD’s price has ranged from $34.67 to $58.30 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 15.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.30%. With a float of $60.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.15, operating margin of +25.39, and the pretax margin is +25.65.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cactus Inc. is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 142,773. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,985 shares at a rate of $47.83, taking the stock ownership to the 3,262 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President and CEO sold 562,336 for $54.04, making the entire transaction worth $30,386,944. This insider now owns 50,464 shares in total.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.01 while generating a return on equity of 21.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.80% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cactus Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Looking closely at Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Cactus Inc.’s (WHD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.03. However, in the short run, Cactus Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.50. Second resistance stands at $36.18. The third major resistance level sits at $36.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.89.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.81 billion, the company has a total of 79,105K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 688,370 K while annual income is 110,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 228,410 K while its latest quarter income was 42,890 K.