Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Can 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) drop of -14.71% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) stock priced at $0.64, down -4.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6453 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. XXII’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $2.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 30.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.60%. With a float of $209.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 198 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.81, operating margin of -80.73, and the pretax margin is -96.98.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 500,565. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 370,789 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 904,938 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 20,324 for $1.69, making the entire transaction worth $34,443. This insider now owns 405,574 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -96.28 while generating a return on equity of -73.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 0.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0592. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6331 in the near term. At $0.6619, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6784. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5878, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5713. The third support level lies at $0.5425 if the price breaches the second support level.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 138.04 million, the company has a total of 222,504K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 62,110 K while annual income is -59,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,960 K while its latest quarter income was -18,180 K.

$1.79M in average volume shows that Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.98, soaring 2.47% from the previous trading...
Read more

Recent developments with Trex Company Inc. (TREX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.48 cents.

Shaun Noe -
May 16, 2023, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) trading session started at the price of $56.65, that was -2.71% drop from the session before....
Read more

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) posted a 1.20% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On May 16, 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) opened at $65.94, higher 0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

