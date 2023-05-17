Can Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) hike of 2.04% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.45, soaring 3.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.53 and dropped to $4.445 before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. Within the past 52 weeks, AEG’s price has moved between $3.76 and $5.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -213.00%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

In an organization with 19087 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.71. However, in the short run, Aegon N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.54. Second resistance stands at $4.58. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. The third support level lies at $4.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.72 billion based on 2,675,153K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,474 M and income totals -1,510 M. The company made 2,165 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,351 M in sales during its previous quarter.