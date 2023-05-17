Can Beam Global’s (BEEM) hike of 6.35% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On May 16, 2023, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) opened at $12.22, higher 5.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.25 and dropped to $10.461 before settling in for the closing price of $10.03. Price fluctuations for BEEM have ranged from $8.51 to $21.58 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 73.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -167.50% at the time writing. With a float of $8.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 101 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.58, operating margin of -89.64, and the pretax margin is -89.47.

Beam Global (BEEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Beam Global is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 82,454. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,980 shares at a rate of $16.56, taking the stock ownership to the 102,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,176 for $16.32, making the entire transaction worth $166,076. This insider now owns 1,005,000 shares in total.

Beam Global (BEEM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of -89.48 while generating a return on equity of -80.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -167.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Beam Global (BEEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Global (BEEM)

The latest stats from [Beam Global, BEEM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was superior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Beam Global’s (BEEM) raw stochastic average was set at 19.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.88. The third major resistance level sits at $13.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.30. The third support level lies at $8.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Key Stats

There are currently 10,760K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 112.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,000 K according to its annual income of -19,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,900 K and its income totaled -7,810 K.