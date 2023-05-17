Can EBET Inc.’s (EBET) drop of -23.31% in a week be considered a lucky break?

May 16, 2023, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) trading session started at the price of $0.269, that was -11.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2694 and dropped to $0.2058 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. A 52-week range for EBET has been $0.26 – $4.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -133.30%. With a float of $11.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.99 million.

In an organization with 37 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.36, operating margin of -45.31, and the pretax margin is -70.70.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward EBET Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of EBET Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 10,050. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 18,611 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 743,611 shares.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -70.70 while generating a return on equity of -258.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what EBET Inc. (EBET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.96

Technical Analysis of EBET Inc. (EBET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.27 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, EBET Inc.’s (EBET) raw stochastic average was set at 1.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3703, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9016. However, in the short run, EBET Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2696. Second resistance stands at $0.3013. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3332. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2060, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1741. The third support level lies at $0.1424 if the price breaches the second support level.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Key Stats

There are 25,145K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.07 million. As of now, sales total 58,600 K while income totals -41,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,580 K while its last quarter net income were -4,010 K.