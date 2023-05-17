Search
Shaun Noe
Can Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (LUNR) hike of 4.50% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock priced at $7.26, up 7.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.59 and dropped to $7.2047 before settling in for the closing price of $7.36. LUNR’s price has ranged from $6.80 to $136.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.40%. With a float of $23.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 163 workers is very important to gauge.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Machines Inc. is 11.49%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intuitive Machines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

The latest stats from [Intuitive Machines Inc., LUNR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 1.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (LUNR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 350.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.28. The third major resistance level sits at $9.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. The third support level lies at $5.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 673.08 million, the company has a total of 84,173K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,946 K while annual income is -190 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) volume exceeds 1.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.53, plunging -2.23% from the...
Read more

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) volume exceeds 0.96 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
May 16, 2023, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) trading session started at the price of $72.22, that was -3.67% drop from the session before....
Read more

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) 20 Days SMA touches -0.47%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
On May 16, 2023, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) opened at $17.53, lower -6.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

