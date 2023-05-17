Can STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) drop of -6.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $62.21, down -1.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.21 and dropped to $60.43 before settling in for the closing price of $62.75. Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has traded in a range of $46.35-$112.27.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.40%. With a float of $47.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 882 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.55, operating margin of +15.40, and the pretax margin is +16.02.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of STAAR Surgical Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 51,001. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 823 shares at a rate of $61.97, taking the stock ownership to the 27,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 39,090 for $47.93, making the entire transaction worth $1,873,431. This insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in total.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.63 while generating a return on equity of 13.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 55.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 183.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) raw stochastic average was set at 43.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.55 in the near term. At $63.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.71. The third support level lies at $58.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.07 billion has total of 48,333K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 284,390 K in contrast with the sum of 38,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 73,530 K and last quarter income was 2,710 K.