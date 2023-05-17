Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) is expecting -8.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $49.55, down -8.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.868 and dropped to $45.85 before settling in for the closing price of $50.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has traded in a range of $24.76-$54.89.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 0.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.70%. With a float of $47.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of Carpenter Technology Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 289,322. In this transaction VP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,722 shares at a rate of $50.56, taking the stock ownership to the 11,755 shares.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.87% during the next five years compared to -24.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (CRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 0.61 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (CRS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.55 in the near term. At $51.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.51.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.27 billion has total of 48,550K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,836 M in contrast with the sum of -49,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 690,100 K and last quarter income was 18,600 K.