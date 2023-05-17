Search
Sana Meer
CNNE (Cannae Holdings Inc.) climbed 1.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

May 16, 2023, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) trading session started at the price of $18.35, that was 1.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.02 and dropped to $18.34 before settling in for the closing price of $18.50. A 52-week range for CNNE has been $17.11 – $25.74.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -10.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -64.70%. With a float of $72.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.10 million.

The firm has a total of 11988 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.26, operating margin of -21.84, and the pretax margin is -50.69.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cannae Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cannae Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 900,615. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $18.01, taking the stock ownership to the 377,417 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 50,000 for $10.20, making the entire transaction worth $509,900. This insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in total.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -64.66 while generating a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cannae Holdings Inc., CNNE], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s (CNNE) raw stochastic average was set at 18.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.46.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) Key Stats

There are 76,490K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.42 billion. As of now, sales total 662,100 K while income totals -428,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 154,300 K while its last quarter net income were -4,100 K.

