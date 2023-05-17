CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) average volume reaches $965.75K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) stock priced at $21.38, down -1.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.47 and dropped to $21.12 before settling in for the closing price of $21.46. CNO’s price has ranged from $16.56 to $26.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -3.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.20%. With a float of $112.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of CNO Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 82,080. In this transaction President, Consumer Division of this company sold 3,648 shares at a rate of $22.50, taking the stock ownership to the 157,378 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 3,308 for $25.85, making the entire transaction worth $85,516. This insider now owns 258,163 shares in total.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CNO Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 0.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, CNO Financial Group Inc.’s (CNO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.36 in the near term. At $21.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.66.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.45 billion, the company has a total of 114,554K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,577 M while annual income is 396,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,006 M while its latest quarter income was -800 K.