Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 167,500 K

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.42, plunging -2.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.43 and dropped to $22.74 before settling in for the closing price of $23.44. Within the past 52 weeks, OFC’s price has moved between $21.59 and $28.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 3.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.20%. With a float of $112.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 395 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.98, operating margin of +24.55, and the pretax margin is +20.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 108.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 91,360. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,416 shares at a rate of $26.74, taking the stock ownership to the 3,941 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +23.28 while generating a return on equity of 10.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 27.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

The latest stats from [Corporate Office Properties Trust, OFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was inferior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (OFC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.66. The third major resistance level sits at $23.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.59 billion based on 112,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 739,030 K and income totals 173,030 K. The company made 167,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 78,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.