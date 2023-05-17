Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.00% last month.

On May 16, 2023, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) opened at $8.55, higher 3.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.075 and dropped to $8.55 before settling in for the closing price of $8.61. Price fluctuations for CRDO have ranged from $7.20 to $19.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.60% at the time writing. With a float of $105.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 382 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.12, operating margin of -17.69, and the pretax margin is -20.86.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 243,123. In this transaction Pres & Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,446 shares at a rate of $9.95, taking the stock ownership to the 225,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6,250 for $10.42, making the entire transaction worth $65,099. This insider now owns 11,257,352 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -20.83 while generating a return on equity of -15.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.16 in the near term. At $9.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.33. The third support level lies at $8.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are currently 148,567K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 106,480 K according to its annual income of -22,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,270 K and its income totaled 2,820 K.