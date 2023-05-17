CubeSmart (CUBE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.61 million

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $45.84, down -1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.84 and dropped to $45.23 before settling in for the closing price of $45.84. Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has traded in a range of $36.82-$51.02.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.30%. With a float of $223.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

The firm has a total of 2804 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of CubeSmart is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 1,951,083. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 42,537 shares at a rate of $45.87, taking the stock ownership to the 278,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CEO sold 19,000 for $48.33, making the entire transaction worth $918,270. This insider now owns 480,960 shares in total.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CubeSmart’s (CUBE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CubeSmart, CUBE], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 65.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.05. The third major resistance level sits at $46.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.00 billion has total of 224,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,010 M in contrast with the sum of 291,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 256,530 K and last quarter income was 97,570 K.