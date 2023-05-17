Dana Incorporated (DAN) is expecting -29.61% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 16, 2023, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) opened at $13.30, lower -3.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.40 and dropped to $13.02 before settling in for the closing price of $13.46. Price fluctuations for DAN have ranged from $11.17 to $19.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -225.10% at the time writing. With a float of $142.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 42800 employees.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dana Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 624,904. In this transaction EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of this company sold 35,205 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 3,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 400,000 for $17.78, making the entire transaction worth $7,113,360. This insider now owns 354,728 shares in total.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -225.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.00% during the next five years compared to -23.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dana Incorporated (DAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Looking closely at Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Dana Incorporated’s (DAN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.52. However, in the short run, Dana Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.29. Second resistance stands at $13.54. The third major resistance level sits at $13.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.53.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Key Stats

There are currently 144,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,156 M according to its annual income of -242,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,644 M and its income totaled 28,000 K.