Danaos Corporation (DAC) soared 4.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 16, 2023, Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) opened at $60.50, higher 4.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.11 and dropped to $60.30 before settling in for the closing price of $59.00. Price fluctuations for DAC have ranged from $51.10 to $87.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 17.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.70% at the time writing. With a float of $10.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1558 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.74, operating margin of +62.05, and the pretax margin is +58.13.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Danaos Corporation is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 21.40%.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $7.24) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +56.30 while generating a return on equity of 24.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Danaos Corporation (DAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 27.22, a number that is poised to hit 5.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Danaos Corporation (DAC)

The latest stats from [Danaos Corporation, DAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.23 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Danaos Corporation’s (DAC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.85. The third major resistance level sits at $67.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.15.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) Key Stats

There are currently 20,350K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 993,340 K according to its annual income of 559,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 252,480 K and its income totaled 152,720 K.