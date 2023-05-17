Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.16% last month.

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) stock priced at $42.01, down -2.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.315 and dropped to $41.63 before settling in for the closing price of $42.67. DQ’s price has ranged from $36.91 to $77.18 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 70.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 141.30%. With a float of $67.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.30 million.

In an organization with 4099 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $3.52 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Daqo New Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.04, a number that is poised to hit 5.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.26. However, in the short run, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.77. Second resistance stands at $43.89. The third major resistance level sits at $44.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.52. The third support level lies at $39.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.25 billion, the company has a total of 74,507K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,608 M while annual income is 1,820 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 709,830 K while its latest quarter income was 278,800 K.