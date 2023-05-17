Dover Corporation (DOV) 20 Days SMA touches -4.62%: The odds favor the bear

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $138.54, down -1.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.63 and dropped to $137.19 before settling in for the closing price of $139.57. Over the past 52 weeks, DOV has traded in a range of $114.49-$160.66.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 4.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.10%. With a float of $139.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of +16.67, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Dover Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 5,009,644. In this transaction Senior Vice President and CFO of this company sold 34,972 shares at a rate of $143.25, taking the stock ownership to the 73,878 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Vice President, Tax sold 2,203 for $126.18, making the entire transaction worth $277,975. This insider now owns 5,353 shares in total.

Dover Corporation (DOV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 25.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.78% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dover Corporation’s (DOV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dover Corporation (DOV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.14.

During the past 100 days, Dover Corporation’s (DOV) raw stochastic average was set at 20.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $138.37 in the near term. At $139.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $139.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $135.49.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.31 billion has total of 139,851K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,508 M in contrast with the sum of 1,065 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,079 M and last quarter income was 228,570 K.