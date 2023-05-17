Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.15% last month.

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) stock priced at $111.80, down -1.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.07 and dropped to $109.96 before settling in for the closing price of $112.69. EXPD’s price has ranged from $86.08 to $119.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 19.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.10%. With a float of $151.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19900 workers is very important to gauge.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 189,567. In this transaction Senior VP/Gen Counsel/Corp Sec of this company sold 1,608 shares at a rate of $117.89, taking the stock ownership to the 5,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Senior VP – CFO sold 12,138 for $118.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,432,454. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

The latest stats from [Expeditors International of Washington Inc., EXPD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was inferior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) raw stochastic average was set at 49.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $112.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $113.23. The third major resistance level sits at $114.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.01. The third support level lies at $108.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.92 billion, the company has a total of 152,792K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,071 M while annual income is 1,357 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,593 M while its latest quarter income was 226,010 K.