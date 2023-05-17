EXR (Extra Space Storage Inc.) dropped -2.04 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 16, 2023, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) opened at $151.62, lower -2.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.33 and dropped to $149.055 before settling in for the closing price of $152.22. Price fluctuations for EXR have ranged from $139.97 to $216.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 11.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.50% at the time writing. With a float of $82.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4781 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.65, operating margin of +53.93, and the pretax margin is +48.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 800,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $160.07, taking the stock ownership to the 15,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 650 for $165.75, making the entire transaction worth $107,738. This insider now owns 6,405 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +44.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Looking closely at Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.44.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $155.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.11. However, in the short run, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $151.28. Second resistance stands at $153.44. The third major resistance level sits at $154.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $144.73.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

There are currently 135,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,924 M according to its annual income of 860,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 503,050 K and its income totaled 196,300 K.