FLR (Fluor Corporation) dropped -1.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 16, 2023, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) opened at $26.66, lower -1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.88 and dropped to $26.135 before settling in for the closing price of $27.03. Price fluctuations for FLR have ranged from $21.67 to $38.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 124.50% at the time writing. With a float of $140.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39576 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.64, operating margin of +1.00, and the pretax margin is +1.78.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fluor Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 151,231. In this transaction Group President of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $37.81, taking the stock ownership to the 41,742 shares.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.06 while generating a return on equity of 9.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.30% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fluor Corporation (FLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Looking closely at Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Fluor Corporation’s (FLR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.92. However, in the short run, Fluor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.96. Second resistance stands at $27.29. The third major resistance level sits at $27.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.47.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Key Stats

There are currently 143,237K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,744 M according to its annual income of 145,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,752 M and its income totaled -107,000 K.