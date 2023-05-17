ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) posted a -0.65% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.89, plunging -0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.05 and dropped to $19.75 before settling in for the closing price of $20.10. Within the past 52 weeks, FORG’s price has moved between $14.12 and $25.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.80%. With a float of $45.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 923 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.82, operating margin of -27.76, and the pretax margin is -29.70.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 41,617. In this transaction Chief Product Officer & EVP of this company sold 2,084 shares at a rate of $19.97, taking the stock ownership to the 220,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s CFO, Executive VP – Global sold 7,152 for $20.49, making the entire transaction worth $146,517. This insider now owns 641,472 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -30.47 while generating a return on equity of -20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Looking closely at ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 14.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.28. However, in the short run, ForgeRock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.06. Second resistance stands at $20.21. The third major resistance level sits at $20.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.46.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.76 billion based on 87,137K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 217,510 K and income totals -66,270 K. The company made 63,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.