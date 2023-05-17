FWRG (First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.) dropped -0.53 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $16.00, down -0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.09 and dropped to $15.67 before settling in for the closing price of $17.09. Over the past 52 weeks, FWRG has traded in a range of $12.45-$18.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 362.80%. With a float of $58.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.47, operating margin of +3.29, and the pretax margin is +1.72.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is 1.41%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 9,991,688. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 675,000 shares at a rate of $14.80, taking the stock ownership to the 41,564,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 675,000 for $14.80, making the entire transaction worth $9,991,688. This insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in total.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.95 while generating a return on equity of 1.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 362.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s (FWRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG)

Looking closely at First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s (FWRG) raw stochastic average was set at 71.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.82. However, in the short run, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.50. Second resistance stands at $18.01. The third major resistance level sits at $18.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.66.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.00 billion has total of 59,364K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 730,160 K in contrast with the sum of 6,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 211,410 K and last quarter income was 9,360 K.