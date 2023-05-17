Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) volume exceeds 0.67 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) stock priced at $103.01, down -1.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.425 and dropped to $102.1279 before settling in for the closing price of $103.82. GRMN’s price has ranged from $76.37 to $108.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $153.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.75, operating margin of +21.15, and the pretax margin is +21.91.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Garmin Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 446,180. In this transaction VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM of this company sold 4,536 shares at a rate of $98.36, taking the stock ownership to the 9,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 3,991 for $98.50, making the entire transaction worth $393,114. This insider now owns 47,050 shares in total.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.03 while generating a return on equity of 15.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Garmin Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Looking closely at Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) raw stochastic average was set at 85.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.68. However, in the short run, Garmin Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $103.36. Second resistance stands at $104.04. The third major resistance level sits at $104.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.77.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.60 billion, the company has a total of 191,290K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,860 M while annual income is 973,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,147 M while its latest quarter income was 202,330 K.