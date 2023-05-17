GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) last year’s performance of 2.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.45, plunging -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.11 and dropped to $53.785 before settling in for the closing price of $54.78. Within the past 52 weeks, GFS’s price has moved between $36.81 and $72.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 630.00%. With a float of $538.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $547.60 million.

The firm has a total of 14000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.70, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +18.89.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +17.86 while generating a return on equity of 16.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 630.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc., GFS], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.70. The third major resistance level sits at $56.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.31.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.85 billion based on 547,755K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,108 M and income totals 1,448 M. The company made 1,841 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 254,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.