Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is -7.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) stock priced at $13.10, down -2.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.12 and dropped to $12.75 before settling in for the closing price of $13.11. GSBD’s price has ranged from $12.87 to $18.60 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 21.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -71.60%. With a float of $102.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.59 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.29, operating margin of +40.66, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 30.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 263,120. In this transaction. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.16, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.24 while generating a return on equity of 3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.28% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)

The latest stats from [Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., GSBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s (GSBD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.26. The third major resistance level sits at $13.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.52. The third support level lies at $12.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.41 billion, the company has a total of 109,463K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 357,450 K while annual income is 55,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 107,400 K while its latest quarter income was 28,060 K.