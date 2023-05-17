Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.22% last month.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.12, plunging -7.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.45 and dropped to $11.26 before settling in for the closing price of $12.25. Within the past 52 weeks, GGAL’s price has moved between $5.72 and $14.20.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 83.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.80%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9275 employees.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 27.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 50.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.11 in the near term. At $12.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.50. The third support level lies at $9.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.64 billion based on 147,470K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,991 M and income totals 374,520 K. The company made 5,854 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 199,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.