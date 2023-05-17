Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $7.63, down -3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.63 and dropped to $7.34 before settling in for the closing price of $7.62. Over the past 52 weeks, HA has traded in a range of $7.44-$18.25.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -63.90%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7218 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.25, operating margin of -7.24, and the pretax margin is -11.13.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 24,582. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $8.19, taking the stock ownership to the 120,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 3,000 for $11.57, making the entire transaction worth $34,714. This insider now owns 83,189 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$2.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.36) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -53.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

The latest stats from [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.73. The third major resistance level sits at $7.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.95.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 388.87 million has total of 51,548K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,641 M in contrast with the sum of -240,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 612,600 K and last quarter income was -98,260 K.