Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is -6.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) stock priced at $76.61, down -2.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.82 and dropped to $74.85 before settling in for the closing price of $76.61. IBKR’s price has ranged from $52.43 to $90.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 17.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.70%. With a float of $99.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2872 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.25, operating margin of +74.46, and the pretax margin is +47.74.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 8,900,423. In this transaction Director of this company sold 108,844 shares at a rate of $81.77, taking the stock ownership to the 2,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chairman sold 20,000 for $77.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,555,106. This insider now owns 1,630,605 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.45% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.42, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.18 in the near term. At $77.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.54. The third support level lies at $72.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.70 billion, the company has a total of 419,608K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,067 M while annual income is 380,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,056 M while its latest quarter income was 148,000 K.