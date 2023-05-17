Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.81 million

On May 16, 2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) opened at $306.67, lower -0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $308.36 and dropped to $306.10 before settling in for the closing price of $308.05. Price fluctuations for ISRG have ranged from $180.07 to $308.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 14.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.60% at the time writing. With a float of $348.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12120 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.30, operating margin of +25.35, and the pretax margin is +25.82.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 612,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $306.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Director sold 7,323 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,196,900. This insider now owns 15,482 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.96% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 105.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.7 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.12.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $269.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $245.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $307.95 in the near term. At $309.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $310.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $305.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $304.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $303.43.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are currently 350,398K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 106.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,222 M according to its annual income of 1,322 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,696 M and its income totaled 355,300 K.