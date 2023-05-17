Investors finally get a glimpse of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) volume hitting the figure of 0.84 million.

On May 16, 2023, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) opened at $0.108, higher 3.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.118 and dropped to $0.108 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for BSFC have ranged from $0.11 to $1.68 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -19.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -332.30% at the time writing. With a float of $9.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.57 million.

In an organization with 35 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.68, operating margin of -45.56, and the pretax margin is -103.35.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blue Star Foods Corp. is 58.70%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 736. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,672 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 40,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,493 for $8.28, making the entire transaction worth $12,359. This insider now owns 38,333 shares in total.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -103.35 while generating a return on equity of -344.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -332.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.46 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s (BSFC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1378, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5820. However, in the short run, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1179. Second resistance stands at $0.1230. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1279. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1079, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1030. The third support level lies at $0.0979 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Key Stats

There are currently 43,824K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,770 K according to its annual income of -13,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,050 K and its income totaled -6,970 K.