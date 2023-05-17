Investors finally get a glimpse of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) volume hitting the figure of 2.37 million.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.80, plunging -7.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.82 and dropped to $1.645 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Within the past 52 weeks, ILPT’s price has moved between $1.78 and $15.47.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 19.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -289.90%. With a float of $64.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +29.06, and the pretax margin is -75.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 39,332. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,659 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 17,500 for $2.07, making the entire transaction worth $36,293. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.47) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -58.44 while generating a return on equity of -24.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -289.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.5690, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5955. However, in the short run, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7917. Second resistance stands at $1.8933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5433. The third support level lies at $1.4417 if the price breaches the second support level.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 114.45 million based on 65,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 388,150 K and income totals -226,720 K. The company made 110,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.