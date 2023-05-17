Investors must take note of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) performance last week, which was -2.50%.

May 16, 2023, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) trading session started at the price of $8.63, that was -1.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.73 and dropped to $8.4895 before settling in for the closing price of $8.70. A 52-week range for ADTN has been $7.90 – $25.47.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 9.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.60%. With a float of $75.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.86 million.

In an organization with 3307 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of -3.86, and the pretax margin is -6.92.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 12,529. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 652 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 805,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director bought 36 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $698. This insider now owns 21,673 shares in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.20 while generating a return on equity of -0.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -15.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was better than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.13. However, in the short run, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.71. Second resistance stands at $8.84. The third major resistance level sits at $8.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.36. The third support level lies at $8.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Key Stats

There are 78,655K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 664.18 million. As of now, sales total 1,026 M while income totals -2,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 323,910 K while its last quarter net income were -34,460 K.