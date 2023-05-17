Investors must take note of Advantage Solutions Inc.’s (ADV) performance last week, which was 26.15%.

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) stock priced at $1.58, up 6.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.58 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. ADV’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $4.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.10%. With a float of $98.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.69 million.

In an organization with 22000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Advantage Solutions Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 71,265. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.43, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.47, making the entire transaction worth $247,000. This insider now owns 152,269 shares in total.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.04% during the next five years compared to -41.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advantage Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s (ADV) raw stochastic average was set at 28.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4622. However, in the short run, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7667. Second resistance stands at $1.8933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4533. The third support level lies at $1.3267 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 541.91 million, the company has a total of 322,146K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,050 M while annual income is -1,381 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,012 M while its latest quarter income was -47,590 K.