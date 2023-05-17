Investors must take note of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) performance last week, which was -19.00%.

On May 16, 2023, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) opened at $0.71, lower -4.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Price fluctuations for ASM have ranged from $0.47 to $1.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.00% at the time writing. With a float of $99.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.85, operating margin of +16.72, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 15.61%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8338, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6983. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7093 in the near term. At $0.7317, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7458. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6728, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6587. The third support level lies at $0.6363 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

There are currently 119,195K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 113.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,190 K according to its annual income of 3,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,830 K and its income totaled -350 K.