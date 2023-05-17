Investors must take note of Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s (J) performance last week, which was -4.42%.

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) stock priced at $113.72, down -0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.46 and dropped to $112.84 before settling in for the closing price of $114.01. J’s price has ranged from $106.78 to $140.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 18.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.40%. With a float of $124.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 60000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.77, operating margin of +7.25, and the pretax margin is +5.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Jacobs Solutions Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 768,190. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 6,666 shares at a rate of $115.24, taking the stock ownership to the 607,956 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 6,666 for $116.77, making the entire transaction worth $778,389. This insider now owns 614,622 shares in total.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.33 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.43% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J)

The latest stats from [Jacobs Solutions Inc., J] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.73 million was superior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.82.

During the past 100 days, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s (J) raw stochastic average was set at 19.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $114.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $115.22. The third major resistance level sits at $115.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.98. The third support level lies at $111.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.52 billion, the company has a total of 126,850K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,923 M while annual income is 644,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,078 M while its latest quarter income was 216,510 K.