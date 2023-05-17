Investors must take note of Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) performance last week, which was -2.78%.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.69, plunging -1.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.705 and dropped to $5.59 before settling in for the closing price of $5.70. Within the past 52 weeks, RWT’s price has moved between $5.47 and $10.44.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 23.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -160.30%. With a float of $112.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 347 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.81, operating margin of +50.56, and the pretax margin is -25.14.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 80,303. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,706 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 56,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,000 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $48,020. This insider now owns 106,821 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -23.00 while generating a return on equity of -13.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to -25.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.67 in the near term. At $5.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.51. The third support level lies at $5.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 644.19 million based on 114,029K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 707,850 K and income totals -163,520 K. The company made 178,520 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.