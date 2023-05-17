Investors must take note of Select Water Solutions Inc.’s (WTTR) performance last week, which was -1.86%.

On May 16, 2023, Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) opened at $7.46, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.505 and dropped to $7.39 before settling in for the closing price of $7.47. Price fluctuations for WTTR have ranged from $5.51 to $9.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 14.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 205.50% at the time writing. With a float of $74.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4000 employees.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Select Water Solutions Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 63.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 17,952. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,150 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 89,422 shares.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR)

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Select Water Solutions Inc.’s (WTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 46.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.47 in the near term. At $7.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.32. The third support level lies at $7.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Key Stats

There are currently 121,785K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 897.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,387 M according to its annual income of 48,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 416,590 K and its income totaled 12,350 K.